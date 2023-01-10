Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.15.

NYSE:CVX opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

