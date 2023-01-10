China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of CPHI opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.69. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
China Pharma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.