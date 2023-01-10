China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.69. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

