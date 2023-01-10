Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.92 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

