Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
CIDM stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.86. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.22.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.