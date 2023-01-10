Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

CIDM stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.86. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinedigm Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cinedigm by 66.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.