Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Shares of CKNHF stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarkson (CKNHF)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.