Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKNHF stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

