Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $139.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

