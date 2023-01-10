ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.87.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
