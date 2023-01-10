Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,721,000 after buying an additional 270,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,785 shares of company stock worth $21,984,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

