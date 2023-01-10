Comerica Bank Buys 353 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $226.96 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $248.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average is $205.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.