Comerica Bank Has $9.99 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

NYSE MCK opened at $381.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $237.61 and a one year high of $401.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.93 and its 200-day moving average is $359.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

