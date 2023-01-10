Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of RBC Bearings worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.5 %

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Shares of ROLL opened at $216.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.68. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.