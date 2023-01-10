Comerica Bank Purchases 18,946 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Catalent worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after buying an additional 887,520 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after purchasing an additional 469,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Up 1.1 %

CTLT opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $119.72.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.