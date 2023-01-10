Comerica Bank Sells 6,277 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $208.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $249.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

