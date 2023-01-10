CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Price Performance

COMM opened at $7.56 on Friday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.78.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

