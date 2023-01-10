Comparing NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) & Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NICE and Freshworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NICE alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.92 billion 6.28 $199.22 million $3.69 51.54 Freshworks $371.02 million 11.14 -$191.99 million ($0.90) -15.94

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

NICE has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NICE and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 11.56% 11.89% 7.32% Freshworks -53.45% -20.74% -16.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NICE and Freshworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 2 6 0 2.75 Freshworks 0 7 4 0 2.36

NICE presently has a consensus target price of $252.38, suggesting a potential upside of 32.70%. Freshworks has a consensus target price of $17.19, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than Freshworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NICE beats Freshworks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time so they can provide resolutions; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.