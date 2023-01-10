Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

CRK stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,870,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

