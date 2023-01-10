Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $252.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,286,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $215.51 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 265.72%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

