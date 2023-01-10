Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $215.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 265.72%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

