Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.98. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $10.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

STZ stock opened at $215.51 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 265.72%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

