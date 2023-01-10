Contrasting Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and ServiceNow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 14.28 -$74.93 million ($1.22) -18.44 ServiceNow $5.90 billion 12.97 $230.00 million $0.99 382.38

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

61.1% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Global-e Online has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global-e Online and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 ServiceNow 2 1 27 0 2.83

Global-e Online currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.07%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $531.19, suggesting a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -53.83% -13.72% -11.55% ServiceNow 2.90% 7.22% 2.69%

Summary

ServiceNow beats Global-e Online on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

