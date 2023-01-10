Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 161,211 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 100.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

GLW stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.