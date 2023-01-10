Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

BASE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after buying an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 464.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

