Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CVLG stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $456.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $126,060.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $888,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.