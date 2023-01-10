CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

