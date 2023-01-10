CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.