Credit Suisse Group Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $200.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $177.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.80.

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at $42,279,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $459,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,523 shares in the company, valued at $34,072,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,446 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

