Critical Review: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) versus Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $747.20 million 14.04 $116.80 million $0.46 56.48 Tenable $541.13 million 7.76 -$46.68 million ($0.74) -50.45

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Tenable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 18.15% 7.92% 2.38% Tenable -12.63% -32.47% -5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZoomInfo Technologies and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 1 16 0 2.94 Tenable 0 2 14 0 2.88

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $45.65, suggesting a potential upside of 75.70%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $51.27, suggesting a potential upside of 37.33%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Tenable.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Tenable on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

