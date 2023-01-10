CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.65-$8.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.53.

Shares of CVS opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 18,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

