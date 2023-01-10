Cwm LLC Acquires 13,878 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

