Cwm LLC Acquires 1,751 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.