Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 271.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $335.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $365.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

