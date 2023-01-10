Cwm LLC Buys 2,996 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ETN opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $172.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.