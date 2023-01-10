Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

