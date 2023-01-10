Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

