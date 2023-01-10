Cwm LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $245.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.