Cwm LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 77.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,099,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,234,000 after buying an additional 521,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,410,000 after buying an additional 419,522 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 87,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 341,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 38,058 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.