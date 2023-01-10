Cwm LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Weis Markets worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 76.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMK stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

