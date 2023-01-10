Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

