Cwm LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Trustmark worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Trustmark by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trustmark by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $191.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

