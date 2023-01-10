Cwm LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nkarta worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 69.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $20.35.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

