Cwm LLC Sells 366 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

