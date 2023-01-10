Cwm LLC Sells 568 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

