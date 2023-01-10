Cwm LLC Sells 648 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

