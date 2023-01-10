Cwm LLC Sells 670 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 60.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in National HealthCare by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $467,384.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $467,384.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $148,937.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $734,280. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.29.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

