Cwm LLC Sells 759 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

