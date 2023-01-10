Cwm LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.85.

