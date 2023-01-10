Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Price Performance

CYRN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60. Cyren has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $13.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%.

Institutional Trading of Cyren

Cyren Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter worth $59,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter worth $426,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

