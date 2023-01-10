D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

NYSE:DHI opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

