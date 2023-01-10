Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.