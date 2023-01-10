Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,187 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

