DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBVT stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

